Mali: Security Force Whistleblower Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soldiers of the Malian armed forces at the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of Mali's independence in Bamako, September 22, 2020. © 2020 MICHELE CATTANI/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Mali’s military authorities have arrested a colonel from the gendarmerie who recently published a book about abuses by the Malian armed forces, raising fears of an enforced disappearance, Human Rights Watch said today. Various sources, including one who spoke to Human Rights Watch, said that on March 2, 2024, unidentified men abducted gendarmerie Col. Alpha Yaya Sangaré from his home…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
