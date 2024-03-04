Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights activists appeal to Ghana's president to reject anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by parliament

By Zita Zage
"This bill represents a real danger to our country, and we are looking to the president to uphold the values of our country and constitution."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Türkiye: Big Tech Should Protect Online Expression, Resist Censorship
~ Sudan: Give UN Fact-Finding Mission a Chance
~ Yemen: Warring Parties Restrict Women’s Movement
~ Your face for sale: anyone can legally gather and market your facial data without explicit consent
~ Greenwashing claims on trial: should NZ ban fossil fuel advertising?
~ Can you make a compelling play about economics? The Lehman Trilogy tries – but ultimately comes up short
~ Yabby traps and discarded fishing tackle can kill platypuses - it’s time to clean up our act
~ Over-emphasising some things, underplaying others: ASIO’s threat assessment is underpinned by confusing logic
~ Why is gluten-free bread so expensive? A food supply chain expert explains
~ Why move species to islands? Saving wildlife as the world changes means taking calculated risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter