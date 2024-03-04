Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Big Tech Should Protect Online Expression, Resist Censorship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People check their phones at a market in central Istanbul, Türkiye, July 18, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti (Istanbul) – Social media companies should resist intensifying efforts by Turkish authorities to control their platforms through demands that they block content critical of the government ahead of important municipal elections on March 31, 2024, Human Rights Watch, ARTICLE 19, and 20 other human rights and journalists’ groups said in a statement released today. Social media companies have restricted access to critical content in response to a January 2024…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human rights activists appeal to Ghana's president to reject anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by parliament
~ Sudan: Give UN Fact-Finding Mission a Chance
~ Yemen: Warring Parties Restrict Women’s Movement
~ Your face for sale: anyone can legally gather and market your facial data without explicit consent
~ Greenwashing claims on trial: should NZ ban fossil fuel advertising?
~ Can you make a compelling play about economics? The Lehman Trilogy tries – but ultimately comes up short
~ Yabby traps and discarded fishing tackle can kill platypuses - it’s time to clean up our act
~ Over-emphasising some things, underplaying others: ASIO’s threat assessment is underpinned by confusing logic
~ Why is gluten-free bread so expensive? A food supply chain expert explains
~ Why move species to islands? Saving wildlife as the world changes means taking calculated risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter