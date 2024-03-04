Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Warring Parties Restrict Women’s Movement

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women walk at the “Change Square” outside Sanaa University’s gate, Sanaa, Yemen.  © 2021 Reuters / Khaled Abdullah  The authorities across Yemen are increasingly restricting women’s freedom of movement. The restrictions have harmed women’s ability to access work, education, and health care, and are a form of discrimination. All governing authorities should immediately end policies that restrict women’s movement and ensure that checkpoint officers are trained to protect all Yemeni residents’ fundamental rights. (Beirut) – Parties to the conflict in Yemen, including the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
