Greenwashing claims on trial: should NZ ban fossil fuel advertising?

By Matthew Hall, Visiting Scholar, Faculty of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Consumer NZ’s case against Z Energy under the Fair Trading Act may be a sign of things to come. But new legislation would be a cleaner way to regulate fossil fuel advertising.The Conversation


