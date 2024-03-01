Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chad: Prominent Opposition Leader Killed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Political opposition leader Yaya Dillo gives a press conference on April 30, 2021, in N’Djamena, Chad. Dillo was killed on February 28, 2024, by security forces at his party’s headquarters in the capital. © 2021 Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – The killing of a potential presidential candidate during an assault by Chadian security forces on an opposition party headquarters raises serious concerns about the environment for elections scheduled for May 6, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 28, members of the security forces killed Yaya…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thousands Flee New Violence in Northern Mozambique
~ Little Suad received a letter from her father detained in Azerbaijan
~ Texas fires: Cattle ranchers face struggles ahead to find and feed their herds while burned grasslands recover
~ Losing weight associated with an increased cancer risk – a closer look at the study
~ Taiwan’s election was a clear show of defiance in the face of Chinese intimidation and pressure
~ Young people are losing sleep over energy drinks – but a ban won’t be enough to protect them
~ Wild solitary bees offer a vital pollination service – but their nutritional needs aren’t understood
~ How a Netflix show has become a key driver behind F1’s rising popularity
~ An ode to the social realism of ‘boring’ lyrics – from The Kinks to The Streets
~ Alopecia in art history: the many ways women’s hair loss has been interpreted
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter