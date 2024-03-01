Tolerance.ca
Thousands Flee New Violence in Northern Mozambique

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced people from the province of Cabo Delgado gather to received humanitarian aid from the World Food Program in Namapa, Mozambique, February 27, 2024.  © 2024 Alfredo Zuniga/AFP via Getty Images A new wave of deadly attacks in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado by an armed group linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) is forcing thousands of people to flee. The attacks, by fighters known as Al-Shabab or Mashababos, include raids on villages in Chiure district, where at least four civilians were killed, and a clash in Macomia district, in which 25 Mozambican…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
