Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young people are losing sleep over energy drinks – but a ban won’t be enough to protect them

By Aja Murray, Reader in Psychology, The University of Edinburgh
Ingrid Obsuth, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, The University of Edinburgh
Energy drinks are a growing worldwide trend for young people and, for the sake of their health, we must understand whyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
