Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a Netflix show has become a key driver behind F1’s rising popularity

By Raymond Boyle, Professor of Communications, University of Glasgow
Richard Haynes, Professor of Media Sport, University of Stirling
Before the engines start revving for the start of the 2024 Formula One season, many fans will have already lapped up the newest episodes of Drive to Survive on Netflix.

The latest series of the sports documentary tells the story of last year’s competition, with cameras closely following the teams and drivers across the 22 races of 2023. A…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Little Suad received a letter from her father detained in Azerbaijan
~ Texas fires: Cattle ranchers face struggles ahead to find and feed their herds while burned grasslands recover
~ Losing weight associated with an increased cancer risk – a closer look at the study
~ Taiwan’s election was a clear show of defiance in the face of Chinese intimidation and pressure
~ Young people are losing sleep over energy drinks – but a ban won’t be enough to protect them
~ Wild solitary bees offer a vital pollination service – but their nutritional needs aren’t understood
~ An ode to the social realism of ‘boring’ lyrics – from The Kinks to The Streets
~ Alopecia in art history: the many ways women’s hair loss has been interpreted
~ In 2024, we’ll truly find out how robust our democracies are to online disinformation campaigns
~ Why a US state court ruling on the rights of children before birth is unjust
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter