Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why a US state court ruling on the rights of children before birth is unjust

By Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
In 2020, in a medical facility in one of the southern states of the US, a patient wandered into an unsecured nursery for extremely premature children. Unfortunately, the patient managed to accidentally disconnect multiple babies from their life support. Worried that they would get in trouble, they fled the scene. But by the time the children were found, it was too late. Several had already died.

Of course, this event was extremely distressing for the children’s parents. They subsequently sued the medical facility, but to their astonishment, the state court rejected their case. Had the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
