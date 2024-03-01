Tolerance.ca
What George Galloway’s win ‘for Gaza’ means for Labour’s standing with Muslim voters

By Parveen Akhtar, Senior Lecturer: Politics, History and International Relations, Aston University
Timothy Peace, Lecturer in Politics, University of Glasgow
The Rochdale byelection should have been a straightforward win for Labour. The late Sir Tony Lloyd served as a Labour member since 2017, with a majority of nearly 10,000. And yet the contest, triggered by Lloyd’s death in January, descended into chaos and controversy.

Now, nine years after his most recent term in parliament, the controversial former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway will represent the seat for his own Workers’ Party of Britain.

In an all-male list of candidates,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
