Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Facebook won’t keep paying Australian media outlets for their content. Are we about to get another news ban?

By Rob Nicholls, Visiting Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
The news page on Facebook will go, and with it, the flow of money to some Australian media outlets. But will the news content disappear too?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
