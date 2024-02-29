Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The policing of LGBTQ+ people casts a long, dark shadow. Marching at Mardi Gras must be backed up with real change

By Justin Ellis, Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Newcastle, University of Newcastle
Nicole L. Asquith, Director, Tasmanian Institute of Law Enforcement Studies, University of Tasmania
It’s easy to assume the latest opposition to NSW police taking part in the annual festival is a response to recent events. Really, it’s the result of a long, painful history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
