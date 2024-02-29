The policing of LGBTQ+ people casts a long, dark shadow. Marching at Mardi Gras must be backed up with real change
By Justin Ellis, Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Newcastle, University of Newcastle
Nicole L. Asquith, Director, Tasmanian Institute of Law Enforcement Studies, University of Tasmania
It’s easy to assume the latest opposition to NSW police taking part in the annual festival is a response to recent events. Really, it’s the result of a long, painful history.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 29, 2024