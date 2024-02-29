Tolerance.ca
Why and how often do I need to wash makeup brushes and sponges?

By Enzo Palombo, Professor of Microbiology, Swinburne University of Technology
Rosalie Hocking, Swinburne University of Technology
From the bristles of brushes to the porous surfaces of sponges, your makeup kit can harbour a host of bacteria and fungi.

These potentially hazardous contaminants can originate not only from the cosmetics themselves, but also from the very surface of our skin.

So, how can we keep things hygienic and avoid microbial growth on makeup brushes and sponges? Here’s what you need to know.

Read more: What is micellar water and how does it work?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
