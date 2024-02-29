Tolerance.ca
Thermal networks: The missing infrastructure we need to help enable carbon-free heating

By James (Jim) S. Cotton, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, McMaster University
Most of us who live in the Northern Hemisphere have a fundamental problem: we want to reduce our carbon emissions, but we also need to heat our homes.

The good news is there is a way to do both by creating thermal networks. A thermal network is a system of insulated, underground pipes that directly distribute heat to homes and other buildings using heat generated from clean sources — including nuclear reactors.

Rather than using their own furnaces, boilers, fireplaces or electric baseboard heaters to heat buildings, consumers would receive heat directly from a utility.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
