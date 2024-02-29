Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo must not sign deeply discriminatory anti-LGBT law

By Amnesty International
Responding to the passing of the “Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024” by Ghana’s parliament on February 28, Amnesty International’s Ghana Country Director, Genevieve Partington, said: “The Parliament’s passage of this draconian bill is shocking and deeply disappointing, coming shortly after Ghana was elected to serve at the United Nations Human Rights Council.  […] The post Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo must not sign deeply discriminatory anti-LGBT law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
