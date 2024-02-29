Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Serengeti migration: fire and rain affect how zebras, wildebeest and gazelles make the journey

By T. Michael Anderson, Professor of Biology, Wake Forest University
Tanzania’s Serengeti ecosystem is like a time machine. As one of the world’s last remaining fully intact grazing ecosystems it provides a glimpse of what others in Australia, Eurasia and the Americas might have looked like when communities of large grazing mammals roamed freely across these continents.

During the Late Pleistocene, which spanned from 129,000 to 11,700 years ago and is sometimes referred to as the “ice age”, populations of these grazing animals collapsed all over the world.

But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo must not sign deeply discriminatory anti-LGBT law
~ Award-winning documentary ‘The Territory’ recounts the struggles and resilience of Indigenous Brazilians
~ The UK’s two-child limit on benefits is hurting the poorest families – poverty experts on why it should be abolished
~ Skin picking is often trivialised as a bad habit – but dermatillomania can be dangerous
~ Why Wales has no national memorial to its independent past
~ How teens benefit from being able to read ‘disturbing’ books that some want to ban
~ Bias hiding in plain sight: Decades of analyses suggest US media skews anti-Palestinian
~ Climate comedy works − here’s why, and how it can help lighten up a politically heavy year in 2024
~ We’ve been here before: AI promised humanlike machines – in 1958
~ What is IVF? A nurse explains the evolving science and legality of in vitro fertilization
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter