Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Andy Warhol’s textiles: how the king of kitsch honed his pop art sensibility in fabric design

By Mark Parker, Assistant Professor in Textile Design, School of Textiles and Design, Heriot-Watt University
The printed fabrics created by Andy Warhol during the 1950s and 1960s reveal the artist’s recurring fascination with quirky motifs rendered in his trademark inky lines. This fresh, exciting style was acquired while working as a commercial illustrator in New York’s fledgling advertising industry.

Before establishing himself as the seminal influence in the pop art movement – best known for his silkscreens of 1960s cultural and consumer…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
