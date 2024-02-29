Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algorithms are pushing AI-generated falsehoods at an alarming rate. How do we stop this?

By Stan Karanasios, Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
Marten Risius, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, The University of Queensland
It’s increasingly hard to tell which content online is fake. As malicious actors use generative AI to fuel disinformation, governments must regulate now before it’s too late.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
