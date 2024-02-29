Tolerance.ca
Queensland ruling doesn’t mean all COVID vaccine mandates were flawed. Here’s why

By Amy Thomasson, Associate Lecturer of Law, The University of Western Australia
Katie Attwell, Associate Professor, The University of Western Australia
This week, Queensland Supreme Court Justice Glenn Martin declared the state’s COVID vaccine mandate for police officers was unlawful. Martin also found the director-general of Queensland health did not have the power to make vaccine mandates for ambulance service workers.

Those who are critical of vaccine mandates have been pleased by the decision. Clive Palmer, who funded the case, touted it as a “


