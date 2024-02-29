Meth use is declining in Australia – but the public still sees it as the most worrying drug
By Steph Kershaw, Research Fellow, Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
Cath Chapman, Professor, Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, University of Sydney
Maree Teesson, Professor & Director of The Matilda Centre. Chair, Australia's Mental Health Think Tank, University of Sydney
Nicole Lee, Adjunct Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne based), Curtin University
Methamphetamine, also known as ice or meth, is the drug Australians most associate with a drug problem and the drug they’re most concerned about, according to the latest National Drug Strategy Household Survey.
Yet the survey, released today, shows recent use of methamphetamine has been declining. It’s at its lowest in more than a decade, with 1% of Australians using methamphetamine in…
