Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: End Hijab-Linked Bullying in Schools

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A schoolgirl walking near her state high school in Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia. The mandatory school uniform includes a hijab, a long-sleeve shirt, and a long skirt. © 2022 Andreas Harsono/Human Rights Watch (Jakarta) – The Indonesian government should better enforce a revised state school uniform regulation to protect girls and women from being required to wear the hijab, Human Rights Watch said today. The Education Ministry in September 2022 adopted a regulation providing for personal choice in school uniforms that covers about 150,000 state schools nationwide. However,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
