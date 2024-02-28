Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How climate change is messing up the ocean’s biological clock, with unknown long-term consequences

By Frédéric Cyr, Adjunct Professor, Physical Oceanography, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Recent research sheds light on the ocean’s annual ‘biological clock’ and highlights the key dynamics that make it susceptible to climate change.The Conversation


