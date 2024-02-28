Tolerance.ca
Mounting research shows that COVID-19 leaves its mark on the brain, including with significant drops in IQ scores

By Ziyad Al-Aly, Chief of Research and Development, VA St. Louis Health Care System. Clinical Epidemiologist, Washington University in St. Louis
Two new high-profile studies add to the increasingly worrisome picture of how even mild cases of COVID-19 can have detrimental effects on brain health.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
