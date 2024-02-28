Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australian writers festivals are engulfed in controversy over the war in Gaza. How can they uphold their duty to public debate?

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Writers festivals navigate the fraught frontier between social media’s echo chambers of outrage and the civilised public debate of the public square. What’s the way forward in this heated atmosphere?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
