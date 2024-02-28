Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Spotlight Rights at Summit with ASEAN

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stands alongside Foreign Minister Penny Wong (right) and Special Envoy to Southeast Asia Nicholas Moore in Jakarta, Indonesia to launch Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy, September 6, 2023. © Prime Minister's Office Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should focus on human rights concerns and democratic backsliding at the upcoming summit with Southeast Asian leaders. Human rights conditions have worsened in ASEAN countries in recent years, and ASEAN as an organization has done little to address key crises…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
