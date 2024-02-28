Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chadian Commission President Removed at Critical Moment

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chadian civil society leader Mahamat Nour Ibédou (center) attends a press conference in N'Djamena, Chad, February 5, 2018. © 2018 AFP via Getty Images Last week, a prominent rights defender, Mahamat Nour Ahmat Ibédou, was removed from his post as president of the National Human Rights Commission. His departure is a blow for a country facing presidential elections. On October 20, 2022, security forces in Chad fired live ammunition at protesters, killing and injuring scores. Hundreds of men and boys were arrested, and many were taken to Koro Toro, a high security prison…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
