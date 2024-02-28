Tolerance.ca
‘If we burn … then what?’ A new book asks why a decade of mass protest has done so little to change things

By Christopher Pollard, Tutor in Sociology and Philosophy, Deakin University
In 2010, in response to ongoing ill-treatment by police, a fruit vendor performed an act of self-immolation in Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia. This set off an uprising that led to the removal of dictator Ben Ali and a process to rewrite the constitution in a democratic direction.

Inspired by this, huge demonstrations against police brutality erupted in Egypt, centred in Cairo’s Tahrir Square, the protesters calling for the removal of the country’s president,


