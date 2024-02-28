Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecowas: west African trade bloc shaken as three member states withdraw and form their own alliance

By Olumba E. Ezenwa, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
Olayinka Ajala, Senior lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Leeds Beckett University
Ecowas has a patchy track record when it comes to ensuring cooperation and security across west Africa – member states are now starting to leave.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ An overview of the media landscape in Tanzania
~ The Sustainable Development Goals in Cuba, explained
~ Climate change: alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
~ Losing their tails provided our ape ancestors with an evolutionary advantage – but we’re still paying the price
~ ‘Urban mines’: how to unlock our electronic junk’s potential
~ Jane Harris: celebrating the British abstract painter you’ve probably never heard of
~ Restaurants outside of Palestine and Israel are being attacked in protest of the war
~ By not repatriating Shamima Begum, the UK is washing its hands of continuing Islamic State terror
~ Music therapy could help manage the pain of bereavement
~ Odysseus moon landing: Jeff Koons has pulled off the greatest art stunt of the century
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter