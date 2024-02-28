Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Net Zero to the housing crisis: how we’re using expert evidence to help policymakers improve UK society

By Sarah O'Meara, IPPO/Communications and Engagement Manager
Three years ago, The Conversation partnered with a group of leading universities, including UCL, Cardiff and Queen’s Belfast, on the ESRC-funded International Public Policy Observatory (IPP0). The project’s goal was initially to assess and report to UK policymakers evidence from around the world on the best ways to mitigate the devastating social impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ All parties to Gaza crisis may have committed war crimes: UN rights chief
~ The leap year is February 29, not December 32 due to a Roman calendar quirk – and fastidious medieval monks
~ How media coverage of presidential primaries fails voters and has helped Trump
~ GOP primary elections use flawed math to pick nominees
~ Anyone can play Tetris, but architects, engineers and animators alike use the math concepts underlying the game
~ Mental fatigue has psychological triggers − new research suggests challenging goals can head it off
~ The true cost of food is far higher than what you spend at the checkout counter
~ How educator Gloria Jean Merriex used dance, drills and devotion to turn around a failing elementary school in a year
~ What’s next for $25B supermarket supermerger after FTC sues to block it, saying it could raise prices
~ Low-level blasts from heavy weapons can cause traumatic brain injury − 2 engineers explain the physics of invisible cell death
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter