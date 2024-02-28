Tolerance.ca
What’s next for $25B supermarket supermerger after FTC sues to block it, saying it could raise prices

By Christine P. Bartholomew, Associate Professor of Law, University at Buffalo
The Federal Trade Commission announced on on Feb. 26, 2024, that it’s suing to prevent Kroger’s attempt to acquire Albertsons. The US$25 billion deal, first announced in 2022, would combine Cincinnati-based Kroger, already the largest traditional U.S. supermarket chain, with Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, which is currently the fourth-biggest. The Conversation…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
