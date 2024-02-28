Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Am Abgrund’: The story of Azerbaijan's influence in Europe

By Lamiya Adilgizi
The movie, which exposes corruption both within Azerbaijan and in numerous European countries, comes at a time of deteriorating ties between Azerbaijan and the West.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Senegal: The seeds of an institutional coup
~ With the end of Newshub, the slippery slope just got steeper for NZ journalism and democracy
~ Victoria’s fire alert has knocked Australians out of complacency. Under climate change, catastrophic bushfires can strike any time
~ China: Free Detained Tibetan Demonstrators
~ Why journalists are worried about the five new offences proposed in Hong Kong’s domestic national security law
~ What is the role of the mother? At the heart of Anatomy of a Fall is a critique of anti-feminist backlash
~ Dutton wants a ‘mature debate’ about nuclear power. By the time we’ve had one, new plants will be too late to replace coal
~ Gail Jones’ One Another explores the life of Joseph Conrad and the transformative potential of reading
~ Leap of imagination: how February 29 reminds us of our mysterious relationship with time and space
~ The Lewis Trilogy is ultimately about a love for theatre: the sharing of stories in a strange little room
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter