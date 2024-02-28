Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Lewis Trilogy is ultimately about a love for theatre: the sharing of stories in a strange little room

By Ian Maxwell, Associate Professor in Performance Studies, University of Sydney
Louis Nowra is one of the most significant Australian playwrights of the past 40 years. Griffith Theatre Company is staging a trilogy of his work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why journalists are worried about the five new offences proposed in Hong Kong’s domestic national security law
~ Leap of imagination: how February 29 reminds us of our mysterious relationship with time and space
~ The importance of critical minerals should not condone their extraction at all costs
~ Other nations are applying sanctions and going to court over Gaza – should NZ join them?
~ We can’t say yet if grid-breaking thunderstorms are getting worse – but we shouldn’t wait to find out
~ Should you be checking your kid’s phone? How to know when your child is ready for ‘phone privacy’
~ War in Ukraine affected wellbeing worldwide, but people’s speed of recovery depended on their personality
~ We talked to dozens of people about their experience of grief. Here’s what we learned (and how it’s different from what you might think)
~ Independent MP Helen Haines has a plan to stamp out pork-barrelling. Would it work?
~ Doug Ford’s political judicial appointments: Good or bad for justice and democracy?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter