We talked to dozens of people about their experience of grief. Here’s what we learned (and how it’s different from what you might think)
By Michelle Peterie, Research Fellow, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
There are many social assumptions about how to best ‘get through’ grief. We interview 95 people about their experiences of loss and found we need to rethink what grief looks and feels like.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 27, 2024