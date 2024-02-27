Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Governments must avoid policies that stigmatize those recovering from addiction

By Max Weselowski, Doctoral student, College of Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University
Calls to destigmatize language around drug addiction must be combined with action to change policies that stigmatize people in early recovery.The Conversation


