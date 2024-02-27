Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Propaganda Law has “created cloud of fear” pushing LGBTI+ community into the shadows

By Amnesty International
The 2021 Propaganda Law which curtails discussions and portrayals of LGBTI people in schools and in the media and has had a far-reaching impact on LGBTI individuals and groups in Hungary, entrenching negative stereotypes and discriminatory attitudes and restricting the right to freedom of expression, said Amnesty International in a report published today. From freedom […] The post Hungary: Propaganda Law has “created cloud of fear” pushing LGBTI+ community into the shadows appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
