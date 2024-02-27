Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Texas court ruling on a Black student wearing hair in long locs reflects history of racism in schools

By Kenjus T. Watson, Assistant Professor of Urban Education, American University
A scholar on racism weighs in on a recent court decision that upheld a school’s decision to punish a Black male student for wearing his hair in long locs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
