Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Benefits of using cleaner cooking fuels are blunted in urban areas where outdoor air is polluted: findings from Ghana, Cameroon and Kenya

By Matthew Shupler, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Environmental Public Health, Harvard University
Esong Miranda Baame, PhD Candidate, Université de Dschang
Theresa Tawiah, Health Economist ,Department of Environmental Health, Kintampo Health Research Center
Household air pollution from cooking, heating and lighting with fuels like wood, charcoal and kerosene poses a substantial global health problem.

Globally, 2 billion people cook with polluting fuels and are exposed to high levels of household air pollution. The highest proportion live in sub-Saharan Africa, where about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mavka: The Forest Song – Ukrainian animation echoes the ecocide of wartime
~ Omega-3 fatty acids are linked to better lung health, particularly in patients with pulmonary fibrosis
~ A Texas court ruling on a Black student wearing hair in long locs reflects history of racism in schools
~ What the ancient Indian text Bhagavad Gita can teach about not putting too much of our identity and emotions into work
~ Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, steps forward to lead the Russian opposition – 3 points to understand
~ Belief in the myth of outlaw heroes partly explains Donald Trump’s die-hard support
~ E-bike incentives are a costly way to cut carbon emissions, but they also promote health, equity and cleaner air
~ Hundreds of thousands of US infants every year pay the consequences of prenatal exposure to drugs, a growing crisis particularly in rural America
~ How psychology can help people live more climate-friendly lives – lessons from around the world
~ Targeted social media ads are influencing our behaviour – and the government uses them too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter