Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drug shortage: what will happen if you run out of ADHD medication?

By Muhammad Umair Khan, Lecturer in Clinical Pharmacy, Aston University
Imagine how scary it would be for someone with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to suddenly find that their essential medication is no longer available at the pharmacy. It is a harsh reality for millions around the world who rely on these drugs to manage their symptoms.

England has seen a sharp rise in the use of ADHD drugs, increasing by 11% per year between 2010 and 2019. This significant rise in reliance on drugs, coupled with drug shortages, has left a staggering


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Worried about price gouging? For banks, there’s a simple solution
~ Russia: Court Convicts Human Rights Leader in Sham Trial
~ Hungary:Propaganda Law has “created cloud of fear” pushing LGBTI+ community into the shadows
~ Russia: Oleg Orlov, imprisoned following appeal against sham trial, must be released
~ Music activism as a form of social resistance
~ View from The Hill: Labor ‘highly unlikely’ to contest the Cook byelection, as Morrison bows out with ‘plenty of scars’
~ Explainer: what are the protocols around the use of a firearm for NSW police?
~ View from The Hill: Labor ‘highly unlikely’ to contest the Cook byelection
~ How to be kind to yourself (without going to a day spa)
~ Argentina: Amnesty International makes submission to Argentine criminal court’s investigation into crimes against humanity in Venezuela
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter