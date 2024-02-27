Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Court Convicts Human Rights Leader in Sham Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Oleg Orlov reading Franz Kafka’s The Trial in a Moscow courtroom during his trial, February 2024. © 2024 Ekaterina Yanshina, for Memorial (Moscow, February 27, 2024) – A Russian court sentenced one of the country’s top human rights leaders, Oleg Orlov, to 2 years and 6 months in prison, on charges of “discrediting” Russia’s armed forces in what was clearly a farcical trial, Human Rights Watch said today. Orlov, 70, is the co-chair of Memorial, one of Russia’s leading human rights groups and one of three recipients of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. The charges against him…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
