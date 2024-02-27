Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary:Propaganda Law has “created cloud of fear” pushing LGBTI+ community into the shadows

By Amnesty International
The 2021 Propaganda Law which curtails discussions and portrayals of LGBTI people in schools and in the media and has had a far-reaching impact on LGBTI individuals and groups in Hungary, entrenching negative stereotypes and discriminatory attitudes and restricting the right to freedom of expression, said Amnesty International in a report published today. From freedom […] The post Hungary:Propaganda Law has “created cloud of fear” pushing LGBTI+ community into the shadows appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
