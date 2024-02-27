Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Oleg Orlov, imprisoned following appeal against sham trial, must be released

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Oleg Orlov, a prominent human rights defender, has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison following an appeal hearing against his earlier conviction and fine, Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International’s Russia Director, said: “Oleg Orlov, co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organization Memorial, has been convicted under the […] The post Russia: Oleg Orlov, imprisoned following appeal against sham trial, must be released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


