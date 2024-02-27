Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Labor ‘highly unlikely’ to contest the Cook byelection

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Today Scott Morrison gave his valedictory speech saying “thank you” to many people in and out of politics, and was very emotional at times.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Explainer: what are the protocols around the use of a firearm for NSW police?
~ How to be kind to yourself (without going to a day spa)
~ Argentina: Amnesty International makes submission to Argentine criminal court’s investigation into crimes against humanity in Venezuela
~ Antarctica provides at least $276 billion a year in economic benefits to the world, new research finds
~ Alabama ruling frozen embryos are equivalent to living children has worrying implications for IVF
~ Young people are drinking less in real life. But film and TV paints a different picture
~ The US just returned to the Moon after more than 50 years. How big a deal is it, really?
~ Poland has opened its arms to nearly 1 million Ukrainian refugees, but will they be able to stay for the long term?
~ The biggest threat to Indonesia’s democracy? It’s not Prabowo, it’s the oligarchy
~ To collaborate or confront? New research provides key insights for environmental NGOs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter