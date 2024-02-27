Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to be kind to yourself (without going to a day spa)

By Lydia Brown, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, The University of Melbourne
A one-off trip to a day spa is unlikely to transform your mental health. But these expert tips might help you cut yourself some slack.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Explainer: what are the protocols around the use of a firearm for NSW police?
~ View from The Hill: Labor ‘highly unlikely’ to contest the Cook byelection
~ Argentina: Amnesty International makes submission to Argentine criminal court’s investigation into crimes against humanity in Venezuela
~ Antarctica provides at least $276 billion a year in economic benefits to the world, new research finds
~ Alabama ruling frozen embryos are equivalent to living children has worrying implications for IVF
~ Young people are drinking less in real life. But film and TV paints a different picture
~ The US just returned to the Moon after more than 50 years. How big a deal is it, really?
~ Poland has opened its arms to nearly 1 million Ukrainian refugees, but will they be able to stay for the long term?
~ The biggest threat to Indonesia’s democracy? It’s not Prabowo, it’s the oligarchy
~ To collaborate or confront? New research provides key insights for environmental NGOs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter