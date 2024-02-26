Young people are drinking less in real life. But film and TV paints a different picture
By Maree Patsouras, La Trobe University
Amy Pennay, Research Fellow, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Benjamin Riordan, Research fellow, La Trobe University
Emmanuel Kuntsche, Director of the Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Research shows young people are increasingly rejecting alcohol, especially when compared to older generations. So why does alcohol retain a chokehold on our screens?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 26, 2024