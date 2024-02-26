Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US just returned to the Moon after more than 50 years. How big a deal is it, really?

By David Flannery, Planetary Scientist, Queensland University of Technology
A private company has successfully delivered cargo to the Moon’s surface for the first time. Here’s what that means for future space exploration.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Young people are drinking less in real life. But film and TV paints a different picture
~ Poland has opened its arms to nearly 1 million Ukrainian refugees, but will they be able to stay for the long term?
~ The biggest threat to Indonesia’s democracy? It’s not Prabowo, it’s the oligarchy
~ To collaborate or confront? New research provides key insights for environmental NGOs
~ Renewable energy innovation isn’t just good for the climate — it’s also good for the economy
~ As Varroa spreads, now is the time to fight for Australia’s honey bees – and you can help
~ Explainer: What is the UN Human Rights Council?
~ How Tumblr raised a generation of feminists
~ From a ‘magic mineral’ to the stuff of nightmares: a 6,700-year history of asbestos
~ Is there an alternative to 10,000 kilometres of new transmission lines? Yes – but you may not like it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter