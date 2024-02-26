Poland has opened its arms to nearly 1 million Ukrainian refugees, but will they be able to stay for the long term?
By Kate Golebiowska, Senior Research Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Marta Pachocka, Assistant Professor, SGH Warsaw School of Economics and Centre of Migration Research, University of Warsaw, Warsaw School of Economics
Sabina Kubiciel-Lodzińska, Assistant Professor, Opole University of Technology
Polish public support for resettling Ukrainian refugees has slipped in recent months, while many new arrivals have had difficulty finding work that aligns with their qualifications.
- Monday, February 26, 2024