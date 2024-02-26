Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The biggest threat to Indonesia’s democracy? It’s not Prabowo, it’s the oligarchy

By Ary Hermawan, Graudate Researcher, The University of Melbourne
The day before Indonesia’s general election on February 14, former journalist and Indonesian political observer Ben Bland argued front-runner former army general Prabowo Subianto would not turn Indonesia into an autocracy if he was elected to succeed President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Baca juga: Prabowo’s likely victory: Jokowi’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
