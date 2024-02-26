Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To collaborate or confront? New research provides key insights for environmental NGOs

By James Abbott, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography, Nipissing University
The experiences of bird safety NGOs show that when trying to achieve environmental goals, being on good terms with stakeholders is important, but direct action can also yield results.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Renewable energy innovation isn’t just good for the climate — it’s also good for the economy
~ As Varroa spreads, now is the time to fight for Australia’s honey bees – and you can help
~ Explainer: What is the UN Human Rights Council?
~ How Tumblr raised a generation of feminists
~ From a ‘magic mineral’ to the stuff of nightmares: a 6,700-year history of asbestos
~ Is there an alternative to 10,000 kilometres of new transmission lines? Yes – but you may not like it
~ 70% of Australians don’t feel in control of their data as companies hide behind meaningless privacy terms
~ Universities Accord: almost 50% students don’t feel like they belong at uni. We need to fix this if we’re going to double enrolments
~ The Secret promises we can ‘manifest’ what we want. But if that’s true, why aren’t we all rich and famous?
~ I want to eat healthily. So why do I crave sugar, salt and carbs?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter