Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Tumblr raised a generation of feminists

By Briony Hannell, University Teacher in Sociology, University of Sheffield
Like so many millennials, my teenage years on the multimedia microblogging platform, Tumblr, introduced me to feminist politics, which inspired my burgeoning interest in gender and feminism at university. My experiences as a Tumblr teen at the height of its popularity inspired my book, Feminist Fandom: Media Fandom, Digital Feminisms, and Tumblr, which examines the platform in the early- to mid-2010s.

By the end of the 2010s,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Explainer: What is the UN Human Rights Council?
~ From a ‘magic mineral’ to the stuff of nightmares: a 6,700-year history of asbestos
~ Is there an alternative to 10,000 kilometres of new transmission lines? Yes – but you may not like it
~ 70% of Australians don’t feel in control of their data as companies hide behind meaningless privacy terms
~ Universities Accord: almost 50% students don’t feel like they belong at uni. We need to fix this if we’re going to double enrolments
~ The Secret promises we can ‘manifest’ what we want. But if that’s true, why aren’t we all rich and famous?
~ I want to eat healthily. So why do I crave sugar, salt and carbs?
~ Should world leaders worry about another Trump presidency?
~ QANTAS pays women 37% less, Telstra and BHP 20%. Fifty years after equal pay laws, we still have a long way to go
~ A pandemic that won’t go away – as COVID enters its 5th year, NZ needs a realistic strategy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter